Police request information to find missing Clatsop Co. teens

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information related to the whereabouts of the missing Jonathan Stockle and Penny Lyles.

Stockle is 18 years old with blond hair and blue eyes and is 5′11″ and 155 lbs.

Lyles is 15 years old with blond hair and blue eyes and is 5′5″ and 120 lbs.

On Nov. 14, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lyles and Stockle left the Knappa area after a confrontation with family.

Lyles and Stockle are believed to be traveling in a gray 1998 Toyota Rav4 with Oregon plate 547HRL

Their last known locations were in Clatsop and Columbia County.

Both Lyles and Stockle have ties to Missouri and it is believed they may be outside of the state of Oregon.

Stockle may be concerned about being arrested and is reported to be trying to evade law enforcement. At this time, law enforcement does not plan on arresting Stockle.

There have been reports through social media that the teens are safe and with family, this information is untrue as of Sunday.

If anyone has information about Penny Lyles or Jonathan Stockle’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Clatsop Co. dispatch at 503-325-2061 and ask to speak to a deputy.

