Thanksgiving week mainly dry; but some rain Tuesday night

Gusty east wind in metro area Monday evening
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After a very wet night, today was a nice break with a mix of showers plus sunshine.  We are in a colder airmass now behind the overnight cold front, and that brought 2-6″ snow to the Cascades.  This was the only significant weather system we expected to see in the next 7-9 days.

Clearing skies tonight and a chilly airmass means spots of frost and fog later.  Expect temperatures down around freezing for the morning commute but we don’t expect ice on roads since we’ll just barely drop to freezing and it hasn’t been cold recently.  After the chilly start, lots of sunshine and a breezy east wind pushes temperatures up into the mid-50s Monday afternoon.

A strong east wind blows out of the Gorge and into the metro area late tomorrow through Tuesday afternoon; if you live in one of the usual east wind areas, you’ll really notice it by tomorrow evening.  Gusts 25-35 mph are likely in those areas. Spots near the Gorge will gust to 40.

A very weak weather system passes through Tuesday night and Wednesday, but we won’t pick up much rain from that one.  The entire 4-day Thanksgiving weekend will be dry with mainly sunny skies arriving.  That will be accompanied by a dry easterly wind again and that should be enough to keep fog away from most of the metro area during the weekend.

