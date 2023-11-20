Around the House NW
Human torso found on New York beach

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:14 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - New York City Police found a human torso at a beach on Friday.

Investigators say they responded to a 911 call about a body part found on Breezy Point Beach in the Queens borough.

Officers found the human torso with attached legs lying on the sand.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

