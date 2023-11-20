Vancouver unveils third Safe Stay Community to address homelessness.

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A new site to house those experiencing homelessness is opening up in Vancouver, known as a Safe Stay Community, marking the city’s third location.

The new site at West 11th Street has 20 temporary modular structures designed to accommodate up to 40 residents. The city says they selected this site due to its proximity to public transit and its closeness to areas where people experiencing homelessness are currently staying.

Stanley Loebig, who is experiencing homelessness, expressed the need for a safe place.

SEE ALSO: McMinnville man says woman in SUV hit him 3 times, drove off

“Someplace safe. Out from the elements, out from people harassing them,” Loebig said. “Just a place where you know you can lay your head and not have to worry about people coming in a bothering you.”

Officials highlight that the site will provide residents with access to services, increased stability, and improved living conditions. Additionally, camping will be prohibited within a thousand feet of the site.

This initiative comes in response to the city’s emergency order addressing what officials describe as a growing homeless crisis, put into effect on Nov. 6. The Safe Stay Community aims to offer a secure and supportive environment for those in need.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.