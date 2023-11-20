Around the House NW
Woman killed in Saturday shooting identified by Portland police

Shamesha Danaee Allen
Shamesha Danaee Allen(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:04 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman killed in a shooting over the weekend has been identified by the Portland Police Bureau.

On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 18, 45-year-old Shamesha Danaee Allen was shot and killed in the 15900 block of Northeast Everett Court. A medical examiner determined she died of homicide by gunshot wound.

Police say 43-year-old Donnell L. Watson, of Gresham, was arrested in connection with her death. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for first-degree manslaughter and felon in possession of a firearm.

No other details about the investigation have been release by Portland police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 and Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092 and Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-300353.

