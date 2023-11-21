Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

19-year-old worker dies after being hit by a forklift driven by his father, reports say

Ommatt Cruz, 19, was killed by his father in a construction mishap last week, reports say.
Ommatt Cruz, 19, was killed by his father in a construction mishap last week, reports say.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A 19-year-old construction worker was reportedly killed in a tragic construction mishap involving his father.

According to multiple reports, Ommatt Cruz was fatally struck by a mobile hydraulic lift last Friday morning.

Cruz was directing his father, who was operating a forklift, through an East Village intersection and onto a flatbed truck.

The 19-year-old was then run over by the lift, according to reports.

“There was a tragic accident that took away the life of one of our own,” friends and family shared online. “Ommatt Cruz just turned 19 three months ago. He was first and foremost a loving and adoring son to his parents. He was also a dedicated and loving brother.”

According to police reports, Cruz suffered severe trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was always there to help others, he was selfless,” friends and family shared. “He was in his first year of college and would still find time to come out on the field and help out with his younger brother on the JV team.”

The situation remains under investigation.

No charges have currently been filed with no other injuries reported.

A GoFundMe account has since been set up to help with Cruz’s funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamesha Danaee Allen
Woman killed in Saturday shooting identified by Portland police
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Car involved in deadly crash on I-205
Driver dies after crashing into barrier on southbound I-205
No deal reached to end Portland Public Schools strike
No deal reached to end Portland Public Schools strike
Target Sign
Woman punched in face by purse snatcher at Fairview Target

Latest News

A man known locally as Mr. Steve is still delivering free meals after he originally came up...
Man starts up food truck to offer free food to people in need
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth...
Alabama inmate asks judge to block first nitrogen gas execution
Guns seized by authorities in Grants Pass.
Harney County judge puts permanent injunction on Measure 114
Officials performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl within her system at the...
Mother charged after 2-year-old girl found dead with fentanyl in her system, police say
Defendant Harrison Floyd, a leader in the organization Black Voices for Trump, appears during a...
Judge to modify conditions for Trump co-defendant’s bond in Georgia election subversion case