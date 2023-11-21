Around the House NW
Dry most of today, east wind backing off

Light rain arriving late this evening
11/21/2023
11/21/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:07 AM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Good morning! It’s a dry & windy start to our Tuesday across much of northwest Oregon & southwest Washington. Lighter wind is being observed well to the north & south of the Portland metro area. Expect low clouds & areas of fog in the more wind-sheltered environments. In most cases, visibility should be in good shape during the A.M. commute. The east wind will gradually back off as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will slowly build in out ahead of our next weather system. Expect high temperatures to reach the mid to upper 50s. Locations that get stuck under the low clouds & fog (like Salem) may only reach the mid to upper 40s.

A weak cold front will approach the region this evening. Light rain will spread onshore ahead of that system, initially arriving to the coastline around 4-7 P.M., and eventually moving inland around 9-11 P.M. Expect wet weather to linger into the mid to late morning Wednesday. The remainder of the day should be dry with highs in the low 50s. Our snow level will start off around 6,000-7,000 feet, and should bottom out around 5,000 feet. We’re only expecting 3-5″ of snow in the highest elevations. I doubt we’ll see much of any snow near the Cascade Passes.

Thanksgiving & beyond will be dry and mostly sunny as a large ridge of high pressure builds over the region. It’s possible we’ll deal with some low clouds & fog both Thursday & Friday before the east wind returns. Our next round of rain probably won’t arrive until late next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

