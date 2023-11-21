Around the House NW
Harney County judge puts permanent injunction on Measure 114

Guns seized by authorities in Grants Pass.
Guns seized by authorities in Grants Pass.(MIKE ZACCHINO | Grants Pass Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
On Tuesday, a judge in Harney County declared that the gun safety law Measure 114 passed by Oregon voters was unconstitutional.

Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Raschio imposed a permanent injunction against Measure 114, essentially putting it on hold until further notice.

Since M114 was narrowly approved by voters in November 2022 it has been pending in federal and state courts.

Under the law a person must pass a gun safety course and have their criminal history checked before they can buy a gun. Also, magazines with a capacity greater than ten rounds are prohibited.

Those in support of the law including state attorneys argue the new rules would reduce killings, suicides, and mass shootings; however, Raschio stated they were unable to prove how any of the provisions would increase public safety.

A federal judge in Oregon determined in a different trial earlier this year that the measure did not violate the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, but her decision does not overrule the state case.

