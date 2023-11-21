Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Homeowner shoots, kills home invader in Jackson County

File.
File.(Pixabay via MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A homeowner shot and killed a suspect during a home invasion early Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Cleveland Street in Shady Cove just after 2 a.m. after receiving a call from the homeowner explaining the situation.

Medics attempted life-saving efforts on the suspect, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Harney County judge puts permanent injunction on Measure 114

According to the JCSO, they’re currently investigating claims of self-defense during the home-invasion burglary. Deputies state a person living at the home had an active protection order against the suspect.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the homeowner is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamesha Danaee Allen
Woman killed in Saturday shooting identified by Portland police
Target Sign
Woman punched in face by purse snatcher at Fairview Target
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Car involved in deadly crash on I-205
Driver dies after crashing into barrier on southbound I-205
No deal reached to end Portland Public Schools strike
No deal reached to end Portland Public Schools strike

Latest News

Guns seized by authorities in Grants Pass.
Harney County judge puts permanent injunction on Measure 114
Protesters were holding a sit in on the Burnside Bridge before marching into downtown Portland...
Protesters march for teachers in downtown Portland
Measure 110 addiction hotline goes cold.
Measure 110 addiction hotline goes cold
Measure 110 decriminalized drugs, making possession of small amounts punishable only by a...
Measure 110 addiction hotline goes cold