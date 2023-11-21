Homeowner shoots, kills home invader in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A homeowner shot and killed a suspect during a home invasion early Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Cleveland Street in Shady Cove just after 2 a.m. after receiving a call from the homeowner explaining the situation.

Medics attempted life-saving efforts on the suspect, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Harney County judge puts permanent injunction on Measure 114

According to the JCSO, they’re currently investigating claims of self-defense during the home-invasion burglary. Deputies state a person living at the home had an active protection order against the suspect.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the homeowner is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.