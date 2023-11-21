Around the House NW
Oregon Dog Rescue hosts ‘Home for the Holidays’ foster program

For the first time, Oregon Dog Rescue is allowing people to bring a pet home for the holidays to foster.
By Bonnie Silkman
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:18 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - The holidays can bring so much joy but this time of year can also be lonely, especially for pets waiting to be adopted. That’s why Oregon Dog Rescue is doing something really special.

For the first time, the rescue is allowing people to bring a pet home for the holidays to foster.

View available dogs at Oregon Dog Rescue here.

