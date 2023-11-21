Around the House NW
Person arrested for Portland to Columbia County carjacking, shooting crime spree

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested for a crime spree that stretched from downtown Portland to Columbia County on Monday.

Around 8:40 a.m., Portland officers were called to a carjacking around southwest 9th avenue and southwest alder street. Through the investigation, officers determined a suspect took a car by strong-arming the driver.

Using the car’s GPS officers tracked it into Washington County, back into Multnomah County and then into Columbia County.

At a business just inside the Columbia County line the suspect was involved in a shooting and attempted a second carjacking before jumping into the original car and taking off.

As the car returned to Multnomah County on Highway 30 officers saw it veer into oncoming traffic at high speeds. Police used spike strips and intervention to stop the car.

The driver, as Buomkouth J. Chuol, 28, was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-301517.

