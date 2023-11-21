Around the House NW
Person crashes U-Haul into side of SE Portland bar, leaves empty handed

Police need your help tracking down FOX12′s most wanted, who crashed a U-Haul into a popular local bar in southeast Portland.
By Soyoung Kim
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:35 PM PST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police need your help tracking down FOX 12′s Most Wanted, who crashed a U-Haul into a popular local bar in southeast Portland.

It happened early Monday morning, and it was all caught on camera.

After being inspected, the damage was boarded up within a matter of hours to make sure they can continue serving customers this holiday week.

“I was like holy Toledo, what a nightmare, scary,” Sarah Shannon, manager of Ship Ahoy Tavern, said.

Shannon has worked at Ship Ahoy Tavern in southeast Portland for nearly a decade, but has never seen “the Ship” quite like this.

“Somebody had backed into our building,” Shannon said.

A big chunk of the ship had gone missing, and it was all caught on camera.

In the security footage, you can see a U-Haul truck pulling up on the side of the building on Southeast 29th Avenue near Gladstone Street just after 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

Then, the driver hops out, rearranges some of the trash cans, and gets back into the truck.

Moments later, you can see the truck being backed-up toward the bar, onto the sidewalk, before crashing into the building.

Next, you see a person reaching in through the damage, then they get back into the U-Haul and drive away.

“Assuming they were after our ATM to the right of the window,” Shannon said.

An unfortunate incident the week of Thanksgiving, but the Ship Ahoy team said they have a lot to be thankful for, and nothing from inside the bar was taken.

“The ATM was where it belonged, bolted down,” Shannon said.

They are especially thankful, nobody was injured.

“Had anybody been in here, there’s a table on the other side, a jukebox was on the other side,” Shannon said.

And said they are looking forward to making way through their annual Thanksgiving potluck on Thursday.

“I’ve already gotten all of the groceries, and I was so worried we wouldn’t open for Thanksgiving. So yes, we will be open,” Shannon said. “The Ship don’t sink, that’s what we say.”

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact police.

