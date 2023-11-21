Portland Fire & Rescue investigating at least 12 suspicious fires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are looking into a string of suspicious fires in southeast Portland.

Portland Fire & Rescue says 12 fires happened at several locations along or near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Southeast 20th Avenue, Southeast Belmont Street, and Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard over the past few days.

The fire department has not released any other details like what kind of damage, if any, was caused or a description of the suspect(s).

PF&R is asking anyone with security cameras in the area to check the video and report any suspicious fires or activity to 503-823-FIRE.

