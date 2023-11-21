Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Portland Fire & Rescue investigating at least 12 suspicious fires

Map of where fires have been set
Map of where fires have been set(Portland Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:48 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are looking into a string of suspicious fires in southeast Portland.

Portland Fire & Rescue says 12 fires happened at several locations along or near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Southeast 20th Avenue, Southeast Belmont Street, and Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard over the past few days.

The fire department has not released any other details like what kind of damage, if any, was caused or a description of the suspect(s).

PF&R is asking anyone with security cameras in the area to check the video and report any suspicious fires or activity to 503-823-FIRE.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamesha Danaee Allen
Woman killed in Saturday shooting identified by Portland police
Car involved in deadly crash on I-205
Driver dies after crashing into barrier on southbound I-205
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
No deal reached to end Portland Public Schools strike
No deal reached to end Portland Public Schools strike
1 seriously hurt, multiple people without homes after fire in Vancouver apartments
1 seriously hurt, multiple people without homes after fire in Vancouver apartments

Latest News

U-Haul backs into bar, leaves
Person crashes U-Haul into side of SE Portland bar, leaves empty handed
Police need your help tracking down FOX12′s most wanted, who crashed a U-Haul into a popular...
U-Haul truck crashes into side of SE Portland bar, leaves empty handed
Target Sign
Woman assaulted, robbed at Fairview Target
PPB increasing presence for holiday shopping
Portland Police Bureau increases walking presence in downtown for holiday season