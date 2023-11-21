Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Portland man charged with enticing 11-year-old into sexual activity

FILE photo
FILE photo(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested and is facing federal charges in Tigard for using social media to coerce and entice an 11-year-old into engaging in criminal sexual activity.

Jakob Joshua Stickney, a houseless person living in Tigard, had explicit sexual conversations with the child on an instant messaging app called Discord, the Portland Police Bureau and FBI reported in court documents.

On multiple occasions Stickney, who used the names “UNHOLY”, “unholy_xx2″ or “Unholy_22x” online, tried to arrange an in-person meetup with the child.

At least once, Stickney went to the child’s house where he was confronted by their mother, who reported Stickney to the police.

Stickney was found on November 17 in Tigard and was arrested. He made his first court appearance on Monday in federal court.

Anyone who has information about possible crimes committed by Stickney, or the physical or online exploitation of any children, are encouraged to call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Woman shot, killed in NE Portland; Suspect charged with manslaughter
Woman shot, killed in NE Portland; Suspect charged with manslaughter
McMinnville man says woman in SUV hit him 3 times, drove off
McMinnville man says woman in SUV hit him 3 times, drove off
Anna Wessel
Family, community mourn after Oregon City woman killed: ‘She was a gift’
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

LaRog Brothers.
LaRog Brothers closing after 113 years
Shamesha Danaee Allen
Woman killed in Saturday shooting identified by Portland police
US House of Representatives voting on Speaker of the House
Oregon House candidate looks to ‘reclaim her sexuality’ after being outed as a Manhattan dominatrix
A new site to house those experiencing homelessness is opening up in Vancouver, known as a Safe...
Vancouver unveils third Safe Stay Community to address homelessness
Penny Lyles and Jonathan Stockle
Police request information to find missing Clatsop Co. teens