Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Protesters march for teachers in downtown Portland

protesters block burnside bridge
protesters block burnside bridge(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:49 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Protesters were holding a sit in on the Burnside Bridge before marching into downtown Portland on Tuesday morning.

There were seemingly hundreds of people marching as a part of the PPS teachers strike.

RELATED: No deal reached to end Portland Public Schools strike

The protesters were blocking the Burnside Bridge for about an hour before moving to Waterfront Park.

The Portland Police Bureau could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamesha Danaee Allen
Woman killed in Saturday shooting identified by Portland police
Car involved in deadly crash on I-205
Driver dies after crashing into barrier on southbound I-205
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
No deal reached to end Portland Public Schools strike
No deal reached to end Portland Public Schools strike
1 seriously hurt, multiple people without homes after fire in Vancouver apartments
1 seriously hurt, multiple people without homes after fire in Vancouver apartments

Latest News

For the first time, Oregon Dog Rescue is allowing people to bring a pet home for the holidays...
Oregon Dog Rescue hosts 'Home for the Holidays' foster program
18-year-old charged in Gladstone fentanyl trafficking case.
18-year-old charged in Gladstone fentanyl trafficking case
18-year-old charged in Gladstone fentanyl trafficking case.
18-year-old charged in Gladstone fentanyl trafficking case
Investigators are looking into a string of suspicious fires in southeast Portland.
Portland Fire & Rescue investigating at least 12 suspicious fires