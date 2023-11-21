Protesters march for teachers in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Protesters were holding a sit in on the Burnside Bridge before marching into downtown Portland on Tuesday morning.

There were seemingly hundreds of people marching as a part of the PPS teachers strike.

The protesters were blocking the Burnside Bridge for about an hour before moving to Waterfront Park.

The Portland Police Bureau could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

