Scoot Henderson assigned to Rip City Remix

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers have assigned rookie Scoot Henderson to G League affiliate Rip City Remix following an injury.

Henderson, the #3 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, has been out of play with a sprained right ankle since the Nov. 1 game against the Detroit Pistons. The injury was later found to be more, with a bone bruise leaving the guard out of the rotation for additional time.

On Tuesday, Henderson was assigned the Rip City Remix for return to conditioning, which is currently 3-3 in the organization’s debut season.

The next Rip City Remix’s game can be seen Friday, Nov. 24 at noon on FOX 12 Plus.

