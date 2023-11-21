Around the House NW
Scoot Henderson assigned to Rip City Remix

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:07 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers have assigned rookie Scoot Henderson to G League affiliate Rip City Remix following an injury.

Henderson, the #3 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, has been out of play with a sprained right ankle since the Nov. 1 game against the Detroit Pistons. The injury was later found to be more, with a bone bruise leaving the guard out of the rotation for additional time.

On Tuesday, Henderson was assigned the Rip City Remix for return to conditioning, which is currently 3-3 in the organization’s debut season.

The next Rip City Remix’s game can be seen Friday, Nov. 24 at noon on FOX 12 Plus.

