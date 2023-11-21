Showers pick up overnight, then turn to sunbreaks tomorrow afternoon.

It’s been a mainly sunny, dry day for the region. Highs are warmer today, as expected. This afternoon the coast is in the mid to upper 50s, and the Portland Metro and valley areas are in the low to mid-50s, except for Eugene. It is 23 degrees warmer there today than it was yesterday! Everywhere else is in the 2 to 8 degrees warmer range. Cooler air is moving in and starting tomorrow we’ll see a drop back into the low 50s. This will stay with us for the remainder of the week. Early next week the highs will be even cooler, in the upper 40s. Lows tonight will be much warmer thanks to a bit of cloud cover, mid to upper 40s. In fact, the coldest part of the night will be earlier in the evening instead of right before sunrise. Thanksgiving morning will start in the upper 30s and a string of days with lows in the low to mid-30s will follow.

This round of showers has already started along the northern part of the coast. The system will continue to move from the northwest to the southeast through the region as we go through the night. Showers will finish up by midday tomorrow. For the remainder of the extended forecast, everything looks dry with seasonal temperatures.

Travel still looks good for the holiday with only the rain tonight through tomorrow morning expected at the pass levels.

