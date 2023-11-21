Around the House NW
Sunshine Division handing out Thanksgiving meals to Portland families

FOX 12 is partnering with Fred Meyer for the Hunger Free Project, in an effort to shed light on and solve hunger issues in the Pacific Northwest.
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Beginning Monday, November 20, the Sunshine Division has begun handing out thanksgiving meals to help families across Portland.

Over three days Sunshine Division will serve over 2,500 thanksgiving meals at two locations, N Thompson St. and SE Stark St. They say they serve an average of 1,500 households a week. But this week, they say they expect it to be one of the busiest days they’ve ever had in the 100 years of serving the community.

“The need has just really exponentially exploded the last few years since the pandemic. Not just the pandemic, it was kids at home for a year, it’s been natural disasters, wildfires, and ice storms. Of course, we all know about inflation and Portland Public Schools are closed the kids, again it’s been sort of unrelenting, says Kyle Camberg of Sunshine Division.

Though Sunshine Division is grateful to help those in need, Camberg says serving that many people can create a challenge and the only they can keep up with demand and make food pantries possible is with food donations or cash donations from the community.

In boxes handed out by volunteers, recipients will get  sweet potatoes, bananas, stuffing and all the fixings for a delicious thanksgiving meal. 

FOX12 spoke with the Duffield brothers who moved to Portland in 2022 and received their first Sunshine Thanksgiving meal.

“We’re technically, almost homeless so we’re trying to get our act together here and become part of the community,” says Daniel Duffield. “It gives us hope… somebody cares.”

Sunshine Division’s Main Food Pantry Locations:

687 N Thompson St, Portland, OR, 97227

SE Portland Food Pantry:12436 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97233

Monday, November 20th – Wednesday, November 22nd

For information: sunshinedivision.org

