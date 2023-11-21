Warm and dry into tomorrow evening

The rain started just after sunset yesterday. Portland received a little more than .3″ with nothing accumulating except trace amounts since 2 am. Scattered showers will continue through midday, but not much more accumulation. Other than a chance for some showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the rest of the extended forecast will be dry and mostly sunny. Also, be on the lookout for foggy conditions this week, especially later tonight through tomorrow morning and then again on Friday morning.

Highs will remain in the low 50s this week, possibly the upper 40s next weekend with some cooler air moving in from the north. Overnight temperatures will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s through Friday and then drop into the mid-30s to start our Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.