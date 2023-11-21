Washington, Washington State agree to five-year extension of Apple Cup

An agreement has been reached by the University of Washington and Washington State University to prolong their football rivalry for a further five years.

The series will run at least until the 2028 season. The rivalry was threatened by Washington’s decision to join the Big Ten beginning next year. The terms of the agreement are still being worked out.

“The Apple Cup is one of the oldest and most renowned rivalries in all of collegiate athletics,” Washington State President Kirk Schulz said in a statement. “For more than a century, fans across the state have been circling the Apple Cup date on their calendars. We are pleased that we will be able to continue this beloved tradition for future generations of Coug fans.”

According to the deal, Lumen Field in Seattle will host the 2024 edition. In 2025, the series will return to college locations, with Pullman serving as the host city in alternate years.

“The Apple Cup tradition is beloved by Huskies, Cougars and football fans across Washington and beyond, so one of my priorities has been to ensure that it continues into this new era,” University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that we’ll be able to continue this tradition, and to kick off the new era at Lumen Field before returning to each campus. I’m grateful to Troy, our colleagues at Washington State University and our partners at First & Goal, Inc. for collaborating to make this happen. This is a win for our fans, our universities and the state of Washington.”

This weekend, Husky Stadium will host the 115th Apple Cup between the two teams.

