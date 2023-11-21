Woman assaulted, robbed at Fairview Target

FAIRVIEW Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was assaulted and robbed at a Fairview Target on Monday evening, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a deputy, a woman shopping at Target was punched in the face and robbed of the items she had bought as well as her personal belongings.

Three suspected men left in a car before deputies arrived.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

