Woman assaulted, robbed at Fairview Target
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRVIEW Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was assaulted and robbed at a Fairview Target on Monday evening, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to a deputy, a woman shopping at Target was punched in the face and robbed of the items she had bought as well as her personal belongings.
Three suspected men left in a car before deputies arrived.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.