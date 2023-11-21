Around the House NW
Yaowarat brings a taste of Bangkok’s Chinatown to Portland

From the team behind popular restaurant Eem and Hat Yai comes Yaowarat.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:48 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – From the team behind popular restaurant Eem and Hat Yai comes Yaowarat. The spot, located on Southeast Stark Street, highlights the flavors of a specific neighborhood of Thailand’s capital city, Bangkok. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with one of the owners of the restaurant to learn more.

To the check out the menu, hours and location head to Yaowarat’s website here.

