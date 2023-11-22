Around the House NW
2 displaced after early morning apartment fire in NE Portland

An apartment fire in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning has left two people without a home.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:51 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPT) - An apartment fire in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning has left two people without a home.

Just before 5 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 1300 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue. Crews arrived to the scene and found heavy flames coming from the building. A second alarm was called due to the potential for the fire to spread.

PF&R says the fire did not spread and crews were able to keep it contained to one unit in the apartment complex.

FOX 12 spoke with PF&R’s Public Information Officer Rick Graves who said it was a team of firefighters who are still in training that were apart of the response.

“Uniquely, we have our training station right close to here,” Graves said. “This is almost like a classroom for use here.”

SEE ALSO: 3 hospitalized after car crashes into building, catches fire in N. Portland

With the location of the fire being near the border of Portland Gresham, Gresham Fire responded to the fire.

Two people were displaced as a result of the fire. Red Cross will be helping with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

