2 displaced after early morning apartment fire in NE Portland

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPT) - An apartment fire in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning has left two people without a home.

Just before 5 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 1300 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue. Crews arrived to the scene and found heavy flames coming from the building. A second alarm was called due to the potential for the fire to spread.

PF&R says the fire did not spread and crews were able to keep it contained to one unit in the apartment complex.

FOX 12 spoke with PF&R’s Public Information Officer Rick Graves who said it was a team of firefighters who are still in training that were apart of the response.

“Uniquely, we have our training station right close to here,” Graves said. “This is almost like a classroom for use here.”

With the location of the fire being near the border of Portland Gresham, Gresham Fire responded to the fire.

Two people were displaced as a result of the fire. Red Cross will be helping with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

