3 hospitalized after car crashes into building, catches fire in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a north Portland building and caught fire early Wednesday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a possible fire in the 2100 block of North Lombard Street. Crews arrived to find a car into a three-story building and it was completely engulfed with flames.

Three people, who were in the car, were taken to an area hospital. PF&R says two people were entered into the medical trauma system due to the extent of their injuries. The other person is said to have moderate injuries.

Due to the possibly for significant fire spread to the building, a second alarm was requested. PF&R says the fire was quickly extinguished and no one was located inside the building.

After the extinguishment of the fire. Light smoke present in the bottom floor occupancy on the interior visible behind the car.

The fire was only in the car and a small portion of the building was affected, according to PF&R.

No other details about the incident have been released at this time.

