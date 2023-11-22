Amtrak sees busiest travel days, sells out on holiday travel

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Last year, Amtrak had more than 905,000 riders travel across the country for Thanksgiving and they said they’re seeing a surge again this year.

Amtrak had 17,000 customers travel through Portland’s Union Station. They said their busiest travel days are Tuesday, Wednesday and the Sunday after thanksgiving.

In fact, they said tickets for Wednesday are already sold out. Kelly Just of Amtrak says there are a lot of advantages to using the trin such has the freedom to use phones, the ability to travel with small pets, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry,

“The train is more sustainable way to travel versus driving and flying,” Kelly Just, an employee of Amtrak said. “People are learning how to do without their cars a little bit more and train is an open invitation to do that.”

Passengers like Joel Erickson travel for hours to reach family. Erickson arrived in Portland from the Tri-Cities, a four-hour train ride.

“It was so nice, a beautiful day along the Gorge. It’s such a stunning way to travel too,” Erickson said.

It was his first time utilizing Amtrak for the holidays and he boarded a sold out train ride.

“When I got on, they gave you your seat number and where to sit. Previously, when I’ve traveled, it’s just been more general admission style or you just got out and find an open seat,” Erickson said. “The train I just got off of had a viewing car and that was really nice because you can sit and there was tables and big windows so once I discovered that I just stayed in that the rest of the time because I had my own space.”

Amtrak said if you’re looking for tickets in December holidays, now is the time to book. If you’re still looking for a train ticket for Thanksgiving, they suggest to be flexible, as trains are filling up.

