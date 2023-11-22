Around the House NW
FOX 12 Surprise Squad helps woman who makes Thanksgiving meal for people in need

The FOX 12 Surprise Squad, along with Les Schwab Tire Centers, lends a helping hand for a woman who's doing a lot of good for her community.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:02 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Multnomah County corrections deputy has spent the past 15 years giving back to the community at Thanksgiving. Not only does she cook dinner for the homeless, she buys all of the food too. The FOX 12 Surprise Squad, along with our friends at Les Schwab Tire Centers, moved in with some holiday help.

