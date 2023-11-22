Holiday travelers say to expect busy airports, have patience

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Triple A reported that they believe around 55 million Americans will travel 50 or more miles away from home this Thanksgiving holiday.

The majority of those people are expected to hit the roads, and Triple A believes 5 or so million will be flying.

SEE ALSO: Amtrak sees busiest travel days, sells out on holiday travel

PDX workers shared with FOX 12 that Tuesday was pretty busy with cars coming into the airport virtually non-stop.

“It’s very crowded,” Eliana, who is flying with two others, said. “Kind of scary. Big crowds. Everybody pushing and everything.”

“Very busy,” Jazmyne, one of Eliana’s travel companions, said. “A lot of traffic right now.”

FOX 12 spoke with Cody and Joanne, who flew into PDX from their home in San Diego to visit their mom in Vancouver.

The two said the situation at their home airport is similar to the one in the Rose City.

“They’re doing re-modeling there as well,” Cody said. “I see they’re doing re-modeling here, so it took a little extra time but seemed good.”

Rod also flew in from San Diego and said it’s hard to not be a happy flyer when you’re celebrating your 81st birthday and visiting your eldest daughter’s family for the first time in a long time.

“I’m going to be with four of my granddaughters this weekend,” he smiled. “How special is that? I’m up for a great weekend. Just being with my family. hanging with them and seeing them again.”

Cody and Joanna said they were fortunate to not have any major delays.

“We took off a few minutes late,” Cody said, “but landed five minutes early. Worked out alright.”

SEE ALSO: Court docs: Woman accused of firing gun in Portland airport says she did so because her family are pedophiles

Travelers FOX 12 spoke with said with what they’ve seen so far ahead of the holiday, it could be worthwhile for others to expect busier airports and to get ahead as much as possible by doing things like checking in early.

“There’s going to be a delay there somewhere,” Rod said. “As long as you’re patient, you’ve got it made.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.