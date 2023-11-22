Lebanon man crashes into parked cars, patrol vehicle

LEBANON Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested in Lebanon after fleeing officers, crashing into parked cars and driving into an occupied patrol car on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Lebanon police officers tried to contact Robert Hoskinson, from Lebanon, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest. He was sitting inside a pickup truck parked in front of 1170 South Main Street.

When officers contacted Hoskinson, he tried to leave by backing up his truck and rushing forward. However, he crashed into a parked car and into the wall of Wing Ming Restaurant, causing considerable damage to the business.

Hoskinson then backed up and crashed into the front of a second parked car before driving through the parking lot and colliding with an occupied patrol car. He was ordered out of his truck by officers and taken into custody.

The patrol car that was hit is expected to be totaled and the officer who was in the car was injured but did not require medical attention.

Hoskinson was arrested on multiple warrants and taken to a local jail.

