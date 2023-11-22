Around the House NW
Man found dead after shooting at NE Portland home

KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:50 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday evening.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 4700 block of Northeast 62nd Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say the suspect or suspects left the scene before officers were called and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with details about the shooting to contact Brent Christensen at brent.christensen@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2087 or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781. Please reference case number 23-302936.

