Multnomah Co. law enforcement agencies team up to crack down on retail crime

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The kick-off to the holiday shopping season is just days away and on Tuesday law enforcement agencies in Multnomah County announced they will be working together this weekend to crack down on retail theft and keep shoppers safe.

Portland Police, Gresham Police, the Port of Portland, and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office will have 39 personnel and one K9 unit working the three-day mission that starts on Black Friday. Portland Police Chief Bob Day said.

The goal is to stop and deter any criminal activity that might disrupt the busy shopping weekend.

“The message is we want people to come out, we want people to enjoy Multnomah County, to shop and celebrate the kick-off of this season,” Day said. “If you’re going to come out and steal things, we will be watching”

On Northwest 23rd Avenue, a popular shopping district for Portland patrons, businesses are preparing for the influx of people. Keiko Swagerty, manager of The Hip Hound, said they’re looking forward to the holiday season.

“We want to bring it back to where it’s a fun season and people can forget about everything else that is going on,” Swagerty said.

But like many businesses in Multnomah County, Swagerty said she’s seen an uptick in retail theft.

“It happens pretty frequently,” Swagerty said. “We’re pretty proactive here, we’re always on the floor walking around. It does happen and I know a lot of the other stores have had it happen.”

Portland Police said between October 2022 and 2023, there was an 80% increase in retail theft reports. Chief Day said they want to help all businesses, big or small, address the problem and hold criminals accountable.

“We work very closely with loss prevention, we’re in communication with them, we have plain closed officers that are doing observations and then of course we have the uniformed component,” Day said.

Chief Day also said the bureau understands not all who are stealing are part of a criminal organization. Some do it out of desperation and law enforcement is aware of that.

“I just want to say we recognize that and we see that,” Chief Day said. “There’s no simple answer here. There’s no simple response. We just need to take that in, in what we’re addressing.”

Swagerty said she welcomes any help from law enforcement to keep the holiday season safe.

“I think everybody that works on the street and people that live in the neighborhood is going to appreciate seeing them here,” Swagerty said. “We will be super appreciative to have them here.”

