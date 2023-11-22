Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Officials use truck as example of how not to drive in snowy season

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their...
The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield, hood, and roof.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:26 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Officials in Alaska are reminding drivers nationwide of what NOT to do during snow season.

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield hood, and roof.

Police said the truck was seen in traffic on Sunday.

“Illegal. Irresponsible. Dangerous. So many words to be used here. How about just ‘no,’” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Police said that they normally would blur the face of the driver before publicly posting a photo, but in this case, you can’t even see the person driving because the snow is piled so high.

“But we will absolutely use this as a lesson of what not to do. It’s that important,” the department wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target Sign
Woman punched in face by purse snatcher at Fairview Target
LaRog Brothers.
LaRog Brothers closing after 113 years
protesters block burnside bridge
Protesters march for teachers in downtown Portland
U-Haul backs into bar, leaves
Person crashes U-Haul into side of SE Portland bar, leaves empty handed
Shamesha Danaee Allen
Woman killed in Saturday shooting identified by Portland police

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks before a screening of the movie "Wonka" in Norfolk, Va., Sunday,...
Biden declares emergency over lead in water in US Virgin Islands
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israel and Hamas agree on truce to free hostages, raising hopes of halting war in Gaza
On Tuesday, a judge in Harney County declared that the gun safety law Measure 114 passed by...
Harney County judge puts permanent injunction on Measure 114
File - Crowds walk past a large store sign displaying a Black Friday discount in midtown...
Black Friday is almost here. What to know about the holiday sales event’s history and evolution