Oregon troopers find ‘two duffel bags full of meth’ after pulling over car on I-5
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police made a large discovery of drugs this week on I-5.
Troopers pulled over a driver and found “two duffel bags full of meth,” according to a social media post.
OSP said a K-9 alerted the troopers which led them to discover the bags containing 50 lbs. of methamphetamine in the cargo area of the car.
A person was arrested and faces several charges.
OSP did not say where on I-5 the incident happened.
