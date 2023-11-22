Oregon troopers find ‘two duffel bags full of meth’ after pulling over car on I-5

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police made a large discovery of drugs this week on I-5.

Troopers pulled over a driver and found “two duffel bags full of meth,” according to a social media post.

OSP said a K-9 alerted the troopers which led them to discover the bags containing 50 lbs. of methamphetamine in the cargo area of the car.

A person was arrested and faces several charges.

OSP did not say where on I-5 the incident happened.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.