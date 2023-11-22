Perfect Thanksgiving weather! Plus a look ahead toward early December

Happy Thanksgiving! It’s almost here. Sure, the weather is VERY slow, but I want to give you an update on what we’re seeing as we quickly move toward December.

First, the four-day Thanksgiving weekend looks amazing. We’ve got a very weak “occluded” front bringing us light rain tonight and Wednesday morning, but then we dry out for good travel weather Wednesday afternoon/evening. The good news is that this system has killed the high pressure east of the Cascades that brought strong wind to the Gorge and east metro the past 24 hours.

Notice the secondary area of strong gusts along the West Hills? That’s normal when we get just a “gap wind” through the Gorge

This is what I’m thinking west of the Cascades for Thanksgiving Day...pretty nice isn’t it?

A cool drift of north and northeast breezes begins on Thanksgiving afternoon and continues through the weekend. Even though I don’t expect a strong/gusty east wind blowing out of the Gorge through Sunday, I also don’t expect widespread fog/clouds either in this setup. I think we’ve got a happy mix of spotty morning clouds/fog but lots of sunshine otherwise. Overnight temperatures will turn noticeably cooler through the weekend; lots of frost in the city and mid-upper 20s in outlying areas. I think I’ll finally winterize the RV once the relatives leave later in the weekend; just an example.

Check out that forecast! Very dry for late November

Why are we so confident that we’ve got 6 dry days ahead? Look at the ECMWF model’s ensemble forecast of 24-hour precipitation. I’ve shown this many times in the past; each horizontal line is one ensemble member from this morning’s run. NOT A SINGLE MEMBER produces rain over us through at least next Tuesday...that’s some serious agreement! And also notice about 1/3 don’t even produce rain until at least the 2nd of December.

Why so dry? It’s because we’re seeing warmer/higher than normal upper level ridging along the western coastline of North America. Zooming out and checking out the big picture, look at this loop. Stare right at the Pacific Northwest and SW Canada, igore everything else. This animation features the 500 millibar height forecast (about 18,000′) AND the anomaly. Notice the higher than normal heights are over us much of the next 9 days.

This means no deep troughs to give us stormy weather, and any systems that attempt to approach the West Coast split or fall apart. This IS classic El Niño winter weather for us, although we don’t know yet if that’s the cause. That loop shows quite a bit of splitting/weak trough action too. If this pattern continues off/on into December then we’ll know it’s related to El Niño. But at this point it could just be a temporary pattern. Regardless, this tells me the slow weather pattern continues for another 7-10 days. For that reason it’s clear we won’t be seeing any of these high-impact wintertime weather events through at least December 1st

Sure, we’ve got some cooler nights ahead, but look at those stable daytime highs under this regime. BORING, but easy living through the end of the month

Obviously this setup means we won’t be seeing a ski season start until at least early December. Take a look at the ECMWF forecast for snowfall through November 30th...little or nothing in the Cascades

Last year we had gangbusters snowfall the last week of November; that’s not happening this year. I’ve estimated snow depth for next Thursday, November 30th here at 5,400′ on Mt. Hood. This low of a snowpack is not unheard of for late November, but it’s at the lower end of what we typically see as December approaches. Still, no need to freak out if you want to hit the slopes. 1-2 big storms in the first half of December and the fun season can suddenly be ON in the Cascades.

That’s it for this evening, enjoy your holiday weekend!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.