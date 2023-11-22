Around the House NW
Portland’s first psilocybin therapy facility to open in January

Portlanders will soon be able to experience professionally facilitated psilocybin, or “magic mushrooms”, in a new facility on the Central Eastside.
By Drew Marine
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
“Where we’re at today is the end of a long journey and the beginning of a new one,” Tom Eckert, the co-founder of InnerTrek, said.

Eckert and Rachel Aidan are the co-founders of InnerTrek, which now has a center for professional psilocybin therapy in the Fair-haired Dumbbell building.

The open space for group sessions has big couches and beautiful murals, with a view overlooking the Burnside Bridge. They also have private rooms for individual sessions.

They will be offering one, three and five-day sessions that typically last all day.

“At the moment, for example, one day group which would include screening, intake, preparation, the daylong session and integration is about $850, and it goes around from there,” Aidan said.

They want to make clear this is by no means a psilocybin dispensary and you can’t just walk in. Aidan recommends doing thorough research before trying this for the first time.

“This is a process by which you have to go and apply, you have to be screened, you come here and you’re under care and very specific agreements to consume psilocybin,” Aidan said. “It’s all about safety. You know, safety during the services, any supports they need, their travel plans to go home.”

While they’re not the first in the state, let alone the world, to offer psychedelic therapy, both Aidan and Eckert know the responsibility they have in ensuring this is done right by following Measure 109 rules and regulations Eckert helped create.

“We move carefully and smartly, but we move. We want to bring this forward because it’s really important for healing in the community as well as the overall narrative around mental health and wellness,” Eckert said.

The InnerTrek Center for Psilocybin Services will be welcoming clients at the beginning of January. If you’re interested in applying, you can do so here. https://www.innertrek.org/services-home.

