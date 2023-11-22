PPS proposes delaying winter break by a week to make up for lost class time

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of teachers and students rallied on the Burnside Bridge Tuesday morning, as negotiations continue between the Portland Public Schools (PPS) District and its teachers.

The district and the teachers’ union had agreed to 17 contract articles over the weekend, including cost of living adjustments, class planning time, and help with student discipline. However communication is stalled over PAT’s proposal on parent committees since those parents would have to discuss the help that individual students would need in the classroom, and the district says that it would violate federal education privacy laws.

As both sides are coming to agreements on many of the outstanding issues in negotiations, they are also discussing how to make up for all the missed class days this year.

PPS administrators are currently proposing to delay winter break by an extra week- meaning it would start December 23rd- so that students can spend more time on the classes they’re taking this semester. They are also proposing to add three extra days to the end of the school year.

Michelle Parsons has three kids in the district, and she told Fox 12 on Tuesday that she would actually prefer the delayed break.

“They’re ready to go back,” she said. “I’d prefer they get back to school and make up the time, having one week instead of two makes more sense than adding on to the end of the year for sure. I know my sophomore, she would want to finish her classes this semester with as much time as possible. ”Other parents who spoke with Fox 12 said the delayed break would cut into scheduled family trips, and they would have to choose between vacation and valuable class time. On Tuesday evening, the district and the teachers had not yet agreed on the next bargaining date to discuss parent committees and the potential of pushing out winter break.

