Sheriff: Wrong-way driver arrested for DUII after nearly causing head-on crash on Hwy 26

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man is accused of nearly causing a head-on crash while driving the wrong way on Highway 26 early Wednesday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it began to receive multiple 911 calls just after 12:30 a.m. about a white Mini Cooper traveling in the wrong direction on Highway 26 westbound. Deputies, along with Hillsboro police officers, quickly responded and found the car after it exited on Highway 26 at Northwest 185th Avenue.

Once the car was stopped, deputies contacted the driver, identified as Matthew Silveira, and reportedly noticed signs of intoxication, including a strong smell of alcohol. The sheriff’s office says Silveira did not cooperate with the DUII investigation.

During the investigation, a witness stopped and told deputies that Silveira nearly collided with them head-on while they were on Highway 26. The witness reported Silveira’s car did not have lights on, and they only had seconds to react and swerve out of the way to avoid a crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, the witness estimated Silveira was traveling at about 90 miles per hour at the time.

Silveira was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person.

At the Washington County Jail, Silveira reportedly initially refused to take a breath test, but later complied when a deputy obtained a search warrant. The sheriff’s office says Silveira’s breath sample, taken two hours after the initial traffic stop, showed a blood alcohol concentration of .24%.

Silveira was booked into the Washington County Jail.

