Showers early, dry by mid to late morning

Good morning! It’s a cool & wet start to our Wednesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A weak cold front is sliding through the region, with light to moderate rain developing ahead of the system. Rain is already transitioning to scattered showers across the metro area (around 3:00 A.M.). Expect the showers to taper off as we head into sunrise. The remainder of the day will be dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will max out in the low 50s. Our snow level is hovering around 6,000 feet, and may dip another 500 feet or so as the precipitation winds down.

Thanksgiving & the holiday weekend are looking great as high pressure builds in from the west. We’ll probably start with patchy fog and low clouds tomorrow morning. Expect a gradual clearing with highs in the low 50s. A near repeat of that is expected on Black Friday. I suspect we’ll deal with more widespread dense fog, so be prepared for lower visibility during the morning. There shouldn’t be much of any fog this weekend, at least in the metro area. That pesky east wind will make a return, with the gustiest wind likely on the east side of the metro area and the west end of the Gorge.

A slow-moving high pressure system will build over the Pacific Northwest for about a week or so. Most signs point to a dry stretch of weather from this afternoon through next Wednesday. The ridge should begin to break down around Thursday, opening up the door to more rain & mountain snow. Until then, enjoy the dry conditions.

Have a great Wednesday!

