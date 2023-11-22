Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Showers early, dry by mid to late morning

Our weather should remain dry through next Wednesday
11/22/2023
11/22/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:10 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! It’s a cool & wet start to our Wednesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A weak cold front is sliding through the region, with light to moderate rain developing ahead of the system. Rain is already transitioning to scattered showers across the metro area (around 3:00 A.M.). Expect the showers to taper off as we head into sunrise. The remainder of the day will be dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will max out in the low 50s. Our snow level is hovering around 6,000 feet, and may dip another 500 feet or so as the precipitation winds down.

Thanksgiving & the holiday weekend are looking great as high pressure builds in from the west. We’ll probably start with patchy fog and low clouds tomorrow morning. Expect a gradual clearing with highs in the low 50s. A near repeat of that is expected on Black Friday. I suspect we’ll deal with more widespread dense fog, so be prepared for lower visibility during the morning. There shouldn’t be much of any fog this weekend, at least in the metro area. That pesky east wind will make a return, with the gustiest wind likely on the east side of the metro area and the west end of the Gorge.

A slow-moving high pressure system will build over the Pacific Northwest for about a week or so. Most signs point to a dry stretch of weather from this afternoon through next Wednesday. The ridge should begin to break down around Thursday, opening up the door to more rain & mountain snow. Until then, enjoy the dry conditions.

Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target Sign
Woman punched in face by purse snatcher at Fairview Target
LaRog Brothers.
LaRog Brothers closing after 113 years
protesters block burnside bridge
Protesters march for teachers in downtown Portland
U-Haul backs into bar, leaves
Person crashes U-Haul into side of SE Portland bar, leaves empty handed
Shamesha Danaee Allen
Woman killed in Saturday shooting identified by Portland police

Latest News

Showers tonight through tomorrow A.M.
Showers pick up overnight, then turn to sunbreaks tomorrow afternoon.
Here's your evening weather forecast for Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
First Alert Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (11/21)
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
First Alert Tuesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (11/21)
11/21/2023
Dry most of today, east wind backing off