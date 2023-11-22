Around the House NW
Snow Tube Park opens Friday on Mt. Hood

By Anne Murphy
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:53 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Snow Tube Park will open on Friday at Skibowl east on Mt. Hood.

The park will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, offering four sessions for day tubing at 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:15 p.m.

Skibowl east offers three tubing runs, a main hill, a steeper upper hill, and a toddler hill. Skibowl east has the only automatic tube tow on the mountain.

Tickets are available for purchase online for opening day on Friday. Tickets for Saturday will be available starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, and tickets for Sunday will be available starting Saturday at 5 p.m.

Reservations and ticket purchases are required online in advance. Go to skibowl.com to purchase tickets and find additional information.

