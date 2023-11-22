Sunshine is the star of the long Thanksgiving weekend

After the morning showers, skies have turned partly cloudy, and we’ve got nice weather settling in for an extended stay. Temperatures will fall into the 40s with excellent travel weather as even the mountain passes are bare and wet or just dry.

High pressure and the associated sinking/drying air remains over the West Coast through next Monday/Tuesday. The result is lots of sunshine. A drift of cooler and drier northerly wind should keep morning clouds and fog to a minimum; in fact, most of the clouds Thanksgiving morning will be east of I-5 here in the metro area. Enjoy a bright and sunny Thanksgiving afternoon.

Overnight temperatures will be dropping to and below freezing beginning Friday morning, so if a local spot gets foggy it’s possibly frost could form on a road somewhere over the weekend. The other item is increasingly gusty easterly wind blowing out of the Gorge and into the eastern 1/3 of the metro area Saturday through Tuesday. We don’t expect strong wind, but it’ll be annoying.

Enjoy the dry and mainly sunny weather this extended Thanksgiving weekend!

