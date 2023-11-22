Around the House NW
You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale

FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.(Dan Goodman | AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:58 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Hulu is offering a big Black Friday sale on subscriptions this week.

New and returning subscribers can sign up for the Hulu (With Ads) plan and pay just $0.99 a month for 12 months.

The promotion runs from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28.

After 12 months, the subscription will renew at its regular price of $7.99 a month.

For more information, click here.

