Blazers re-sign Ibou Badji to two-way contract

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers re-signed center Ibou Badji to a two-way contract, general manager Joe Cronin announced Wednesday.

In six games this season with the Wisconsin Herd, Badji averaged 3.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 15.3 minutes per game. During the 2022-23 season he posted 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.6 blocks in seven games prior to signing with the Blazers.

Badji originally signed a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers on Nov. 18, 2022. He was re-signed on July 6 and later waived on Oct. 24.

