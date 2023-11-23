Fatal crash on Marquam Bridge closes I-5 south

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Southbound I-5 was closed at the Marquam Bridge after a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.

According to Portland Police, the crash happened at 9:46 a.m. on the lower deck, in the middle of the bridge.

When officers arrived on scene, bystanders were performing first aid on the driver of the motorcycle who was laying on the road.

The rider, a man, was taken to a hospital by ambulance. But despite lifesaving efforts, he died.

According to a police statement, the preliminary investigation suggests the crash involved only the motorcyclist and no other vehicles were involved.

During the investigation, all lanes of I-5 southbound were closed. The ramp from northbound I-405 Fremont Bridge to southbound I-5 was closed. The westbound I-84 to southbound I-5 ramp was also closed.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking witnesses to this crash to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-304119.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.