VIDEO: Giant inflatable hamburger rolls through Newberg

It must have been a to-go order
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - It was quite a sight as a large inflatable hamburger broke loose and rolled away in Newberg last week.

Surveillance video shared with FOX 12 shows the large sandwich, which appeared to be about the size of an SUV, rolling through a parking lot just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 11.

According to the person who shared the video, the hamburger came from the Burger King on Portland Road in Newberg, where it had apparently been outside for a while before strong winds broke it loose that morning.

The video shows the burger flattening a flag pole and getting stuck against a building for a moment before the wind blows it over the roof and out of sight of the camera.

It’s unclear how far the hamburger rolled or where it ended up.

Newberg police could not immediately be reached for comment.

