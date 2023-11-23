Man stabbed near busy road in Gresham, police searching for suspect

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a man along a busy road in Gresham on Wednesday.

The stabbing happened at NE Hogan Rd and NE 19 Street just before 3:45 p.m. where officers found the victim.

Gresham Police officers and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies surrounded the area while a K9 searched the area but the suspect couldn’t be found.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

“This occurred along a busy road and it is possible there are witnesses that saw the incident or the events leading up to it,” said Gresham Police Detective Tyson Conroy.

Detectives are asking witnesses to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719. Additionally, Gresham Police Department partners with Crimestoppers of Oregon and people with information can anonymously report what they know through their website at http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or by downloading their mobile app.

