Nice holiday weekend ahead!

Good morning! We’re starting off our Thanksgiving with low clouds & some patchy fog. Temperatures are pretty chilly, with most locations in the low 40s and 30s. A breezy northwest wind should kick in later today, helping to clear out the low clouds draped over our western valleys. Expect a bright afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A ridge of high pressure is expanding over the eastern Pacific & West Coast. This ridge will inch eastward over the region, acting as a blocking pattern to any wet systems trying to move in from the west. We’re anticipating at least 6, if not 7 straight dry days. Areas of fog are likely to form tonight heading into Friday morning, but shouldn’t be as much of an issue Saturday & Sunday due to a breezy east wind. Locations in more wind-sheltered environments could deal with some morning fog. In the sunnier spots, highs shouldn’t deviate much from today (upper 40s and low 50s).

The east wind should back off around Tuesday, bringing morning fog back into the forecast for the metro area. High pressure will finally start to break down around Wednesday & Thursday, opening the door to more clouds and some rain chances. Most signs suggest rain will return between Thursday & Friday.

Have a great Thanksgiving!

