Portland driver killed in July car crash identified

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The driver involved in a car crash near West Burnside Street on July 24 was identified Wednesday.

Rex E. Bills, 88, was driving near West Burnside Street and Northwest Hermosa Boulevard when he crossed the center line and then overcorrected, according to Portland officers. He lost control of the car and drove off the road.

Bills was taken to a hospital and died later that evening from injuries in the crash, PPB said.

His family has been notified of his death.

