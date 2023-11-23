Portlanders echo calls for a ceasefire in Gaza

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been over a month since violence sparked back up in Israel and Palestine with the Health Ministry in Gaza reporting they lost the ability to count Palestinian deaths. The last official report earlier this month exceeded 11,000 people, half of whom are children. It’s all a part of Israel’s military response to Hamas’ October 7th attack, where more than a thousand Israelis were killed and hundreds more taken hostage.

For weeks since the initial attack, world leaders have been calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, a small piece of land home to 2.2 million people, that is about the size of Portland. On Tuesday, Israel agreed to a brief halt in the fighting to allow for the release of 50 Israeli hostages, as well as the release of 150 Palestinians being held in Israel. Some Oregon leaders were part of the call for a ceasefire, including Sen. Jeff Merkley. The senator said in a statement his decision to do so came after speaking with Oregonians who have ties to the region, including Nael Saker and Joel Beinin.

Beinin lived in Israel for three years in the 1970′s but ultimately, decided to move back to the United States. He says that decision came after witnessing the Israeli occupation on Palestine and the struggle of Middle Eastern Jews who were discriminated against. However, even though Beinin left, his family moved there permanently.

“This kind of split in the family has been very painful from always, sometimes more, sometimes less,” Beinin said.

One of Beinin’s family members he’s particularly close with is his niece, Liat. Like Beinin, she’s a history teacher, something they bond over together. She and her husband, Aviv, were also two of the hundreds of Israeli’s taken hostage during the October 7th attack.

“My family has of course been totally absorbed. That’s what we talk about. We tried to do what we can do. It’s pretty clear to those who are living in Israel that the hostages are not a high priority for the Israeli government,” Beinin said. “My family and the other families of the hostages, there’s quite a high level of unity on this point, are really outraged at the behavior of the Israeli government and they support a ceasefire to promote the exchange of the hostages which would also be a very good thing for the Palestinian people who are being devastated at the rate of one child every 10 minutes in the Gaza strip.”

With airstrikes hitting Gaza regularly, Beinin says his family can’t think about the possibility that his niece could be the next to be killed.

“It’s just too horrible a thought,” he said.

It’s a similar thought Nael Saker has lived with every day since leaving his family in Gaza over 40 years ago.

“I am American-Palestinian. I was born and raised in Gaza City. I witnessed the occupation, the humiliation, the detention, all the aspects of the bad side of the occupation. I have family members that are still in Gaza City. I have two sisters with their children and their grandchildren. And recently I lost 39 people in my immediate family,” Saker said.

Saker says those 39 family members were killed in a massive explosion at a Gaza hospital, where hundreds of Palestinians were seeking a sense of safety and security, both feelings he says, Palestinians haven’t felt in decades.

“We Palestinian suffer enough. For years and years. For over 75 years, we have been suffering from the occupation,” Saker said. “We are not a number. We are human beings. And every 10 minutes, there is a child who got killed. This is insane. And this is not a war. This is genocide. This is ethnic cleansing. They are clearing the whole area from the Arab-Palestinian people. And this has to stop.”

Beinin and Saker believe the escalation in the region they both once called home is fueled more by past conflicts rather than just the most recent attack on October 7th.

“If Israel wanted to exact retribution on Hamas, for what was a horrific crime that they committed on October 7, by sending special forces to look for and kill or capture Hamas leaders who were responsible, I think the world would say, ‘Okay, you suffered a horrific assault on civilians, and you have the right to bring to account the people who are responsible for that.’ But schools, hospitals, mosques, churches, a convoy of the Red Cross, also, a third of the buildings of the Northern Gaza Strip, by some accounts had been destroyed. This is gross violation of the principle of distinction and the principle of proportionality, which are supposed to govern what states do when they launch a war,” Beinin said.

“When they are warning people to move out of the north part of Gaza to the south part of Gaza, then after that, a rocket hit them and killed them. This is a genocide, it’s obviously…it’s an ethnic cleansing. It is killing people for no reason so I don’t think it is about Hamas,” Saker added.

Through their grief, Beinin and Saker are banding together, trying to convince Oregon lawmakers to take a stand and make a public demand for a ceasefire. It’s a goal they achieved this week when Sen. Jeff Merkley announced his call for a halt to the fighting. The announcement came two weeks after Saker had a one-on-one meeting with Sen. Merkley. He says he told the senator about his life in Palestine, and what he calls the unnecessary and tragic loss of almost his entire family.

“I have to raise my voice and say enough is enough. There is no option. I am not going to sit down and grieve and be sad about it. It’s very sad. It’s very hard but I have to keep going,” Saker said.

With roots on opposite sides of the border and a shared love for a land nearly 7,000 miles away, Beinin and Saker find they both want the same thing.

“The only way out is that we find a way to live together with equal rights for all. So that’s the message. That’s why Nael and I can sit here together. Because we share that belief,” Beinin said.

“We both share the same values as human beings. As a human, a solution has to be there. Killing people is not a solution,” Nael added.

