Salvation Army in Gresham hosts Thanksgiving dinner

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Thursday’s the big day, where many will be home among loved ones celebrating Thanksgiving.

In Gresham, the Salvation Army hosted a dinner for those who may not have the finances or time to be able to set up a tradition Thanksgiving dinner table at home.

“If you are hungry,” Cpt. Iliana Montes, with the Salvation Army, explained, “if you are experiencing hardships, enjoy this warm meal.”

Tracie Cloud and Harry Miller, who were recently engaged, are among the crowd joining the Salvation Army for dinner.

“It’s about coming together with friends and loved ones,” Miller said. “Just the comradery. The atmosphere. You can feel the vibes in the air.”

Cloud said they weren’t able to have a Thanksgiving last year, and they’re happy to be among others this holiday.

They’re only two of the 200 people the Salvation Army hoped to serve this year. Cpt. Montes said it’s the first time they’ve hosted the event which she explained has been about a month in the making.

“People just came on board and we made it happen,” she smiled. “100% volunteers.”

Behind the scenes, she said people donated dishes, baked turkeys at home or even ran to the store to serve people like Miller and Cloud. The couple shared that they promised one another it was their “year to shine.” Miller said the two of them have clean and sober, and off methamphetamine for the last year running.

“I’m just thankful for me being here and me being alive,” Cloud said. “To have a peaceful, enjoyable meal and being grateful for what I have in my life.”

After housing fell through for the two of them, and with Miller living out of his car for now, he said a place to call home is their next step.

“I’ve got myself a good job finally,” he laughed, “and we’re saving money to get into an apartment and stuff.”

Montes said she’s pleased the community trusts the Salvation Army to bridge the gap and help out as best they can when they’re needed most.

“Because of that we are able to give back to those who are in need, suffering or cannot afford to purchase a turkey,” she said. “We are able to step in the gap and provide them that service.”

It’s a service Miller is grateful for.

“As long as we have faith and stay positive, there’s better things out there that will happen for us.”

Montes said it took 15 to 20 volunteers to make the dinner come together. She’s hopefully they’ll host the event next year too and is optimistic about serving as many as 400 people if that happens.

