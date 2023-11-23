Scam Alert: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office impersonator costs people $9K

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A phone scam impersonating the Multnomah county Sheriff’s Office has scammed more than $9,000 in losses from people.

MCSO said most commonly, the scam calls are from someone posing as a sergeant or deputy claiming the recipient has a warrant, unpaid fines or has missed jury duty and must pay a fine with a gift card or cash app or be arrested.

According to MCSO, a tactic scammers often use is to keep the person on the phone during the entire process and tell the person they are not allowed to contact family or friends for advice. The scammers may use fake badge numbers, case numbers and send fraudulent warrants.

MCSO wants to remind the public that they never conduct matters concerning warrant service, jury duty, court dates or payment of fines over the phone.

•If you are called by a person claiming to be a member of the Sheriff’s Office and they are requesting payment in any capacity, DO NOT SEND MONEY or engage with these individuals. They do not represent the Sheriff’s Office.

•If you have been a victim of this scam, please file a police report by calling 503-823-3333 and select the option for non-emergency police reporting in the jurisdiction that reflects your residence.

