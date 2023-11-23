Thanksgiving travelers in Portland area report smooth driving, flying experience.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Millions of people have already hit the road and taken to the sky ahead of Thanksgiving, and experts have said the number of travelers has increased across the board from last year.

In the Portland area, drivers and fliers reported a smooth experience despite those increased crowds.

Eric Johansson stopped at the Love’s Travel Station in Troutdale to fuel up before the big journey to Pasco to spend time with his grandma and brother.

“Pretty smooth-flowing, smooth driving, so we hope it’s that way the whole way,” he said.

Despite the wet roads, travelers didn’t notice much of a change.

“They all seem normal, not too congested,” Peter Zalk said of the roads. He stopped to get gas before driving the rest of the way to Spokane. “Seems like a classic Wednesday morning, afternoon, doesn’t seem too crazy.”

According to AAA, 55 million people are driving or flying at least 50 miles between Wednesday and Sunday this week, a number that’s up 2.3% from last year.

At PDX, travelers were anxious to get to family and friends on Wednesday.

Crystal Bridges, her son Charlie, and their service dog Autumn arrived a couple of hours early for their flight to Boise to visit grandparents and cousins.

“Hopefully it all goes smooth, we have a short flight but I’ve also been stranded here on Thanksgiving before, so we’re hoping for good luck today,” Bridges said.

Jane and Tunis DeVries live in Washington but chose to fly out of Portland instead of Seattle to dodge bigger crowds. They said they were on the way to Southern California to visit their new grandchild for the first time.

“The airport looks great, the lines aren’t long at all, we have zero lines to get our luggage tags,” Jane said.

240,000 people are expected to fly out of PDX over the weekend, a 9% increase from last year.

Travelers said that a couple of key things can help your journey go smoother.

“Early is better, so you don’t get stressed out,” Jane said.

“Smile and be kind, just go in with a good attitude,” Tunis added.

Sunday is expected to be PDX’s busiest day this weekend, with 55,000 people expected to fly.

Airport officials recommend arriving 2 1/2 hours early for domestic flights, and 3 hours early for international flights.

